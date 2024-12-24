New Educational Panels in SLO Shine a Light on Endangered Monarchs

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Each year, thousands of Monarch Butterflies migrate to California in the fall, clustering in eucalyptus, pine, and cypress trees along the Central Coast – a sight that attracts visitors throughout the state.

However, the trees are becoming sparse as the number of Western Monarchs declines with each passing year. In 2022, around 25,000 Monarchs were spotted in Pismo Beach. This year – only 197.

The City of San Luis Obispo is teaming up with the Central Coast State Parks Association to shine a spotlight on this endangered species.

A series of educational panels are now up in the city's Mission Plaza, along with a native flower garden, to bring awareness to the delicate creatures.







Panels show crucial overwintering and nectaring locations for Western Monarchs, what efforts they can take to help restore their populations, and provide the public with the most accurate information approved by agencies like State Parks, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and the Xerces Society.

San Luis Obispo County alone has as many as 55 overwintering sites, including one of the largest populations of overwintering monarchs at the Pismo State Beach Monarch Grove.

“The City of San Luis Obispo has signed up for the Mayors Monarch Pledge through the National Wildlife Federation (NWF) which identifies several program areas to help support this iconic species. From habitat creation and rehabilitation, updates to City operations to protect and support monarch butterflies to public education opportunities, we have been active in all these program areas to protect and support the monarch butterflies that move through our community so future generations can see these beautiful butterflies come back to our area.” Freddy Otte, SLO City Biologist.

