Record-low number of 197 Western Monarch Butterflies counted at Pismo State Park

PISMO BEACH, Calif. - A record-low number of only 197 Western Monarch Butterflies were recently counted at the Pismo State Beach butterfly grove.

The number is a drastic turnaround from last year, when more than 16,000 monarchs were spotted during the park's annual post-Thanksgiving count, as well as the count two years ago in 2022, which included 25,000 monarchs.

The dramatic drop off is worrisome to park officials, tourists, as well as conservationists, who are concerned about long term future of the popular insects.

Typically this time of year, between Thanksgiving to around the beginning of the new year, is when the peak of monarch season is in full effect.

The magnificent display of thousands of monarchs clustering in the eucalyptus trees at the butterfly grove is a popular tourist draw, annually attracting thousands of visitors to Pismo Beach from both near and far.

Visitors are still showing up at the grove this year, but are having a far different experience than in year's past.