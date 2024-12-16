King Tides soak the coastal zones, but no serious flooding is reported

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A walk on the Santa Barbara harbor breakwater wall soaked some people who did not know the three-day King Tide cycle had arrived.

The tide are especially high and impactful in December, January, and February.

Heavy damage has happened to coastal structures if the tides are associated with a storm.

That surge has taken chunks out of the Isla Vista coast and caused some damage in Ventura County in 2024 and earlier this year.

For those walking on the waterfront area in Santa Barbara or Butterfly Beach in Montecito, the waves were hitting about 9 a.m.

There were also areas of tidal over flow, where the waves go beyond the sand and into parking area. No serious damage was reported.

The next King Tide cycle will begin January 11.