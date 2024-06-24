Governor and Legislature restore funding for library-based parks pass program in latest budget proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Monday, the California State Parks Foundation announced the restoration of one year of funding for the California State Library Parks Pass program during budget negotiations over the weekend.

The Governor and Legislature reached a budget deal that restores $6.75 million for the park access program, allowing the program to run through December of 2025.

The program gives library card holders free vehicle day-use entry at over 200 participating parks statewide.

More than 1,100 public libraries have the passes available with some noting the passes are one of their most checked-out items.

Funding for the park passes was eliminated in earlier budget proposals in the Spring of this year as the state faces a multi-billion dollar shortfall.

"We commend the Legislature and Governor for reaching an agreement to restore full funding for this highly effective and popular program providing free access to California state parks," said Rachel Norton, Executive Director of California State Parks Foundation. "The California State Library Parks Pass is critical to our state’s goal of a healthier, more equitable California for All."