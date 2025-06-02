Hancock College to launch new bachelor’s degree nursing program in Santa Maria with CSU Channel Islands

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College and California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI) announced a partnership on Monday morning to create a new Bachelor of Science in Nursing program that will be held in Santa Maria beginning next year.

The new program is intended for students who are nearing completion of an associate degree in nursing or those who are have already earned a associate degree and are now working in the nursing industry and wish to pursue a higher level of education.

According to the two schools, students enrolled in the new program will meet face-to-face with CSUCI faculty on the Hancock College Santa Maria campus during the start, midpoint and end of each course, and will have access to local academic and student support services throughout their enrollment in the program.

The new nursing program is expected to include an initial cohort of 15 to 20 students for the launch in Fall 2026.

The announcement of the new partnership with CSUCI comes on the heels of a similar announcement in March when Hancock joined with Cal Poly to create a historic partnership that will provide students with the opportunity to earn a bachelor's degree in Santa Maria.

Beginning in Fall 2026, Cal Poly will begin to offer classes on Hancock's Santa Maria campus which will allow students to earn a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Hancock College and Cal Poly also announced in March two additional bachelor's degree programs will be offered starting in 2028 and 2030.

