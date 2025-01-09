Santa Barbara High School Principal Retires for a Second Time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, Santa Barbara High School Principal, Fred Razo, announced his retirement.

Razo came out of his previous retirement nearly two years ago to replace former principal Elise Simmons. Before this role, Razo had a long and distinguished career in the Santa Barbara Unified School District, having served in various roles, including Assistant Principal at Santa Barbara High School.

"After careful consideration, I have decided to retire from my role as Principal of Santa Barbara High School at the end of this academic year. It has been an immense privilege to serve our school community during this time. I deeply value the opportunity to once again work alongside our dedicated staff and incredible students. This experience has been truly rewarding, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition for the remainder of the school year," said Principal Razo.

The district credits Razo with improving the campus culture and climate. Spearheading a phone-free environment; introducing "cell phone hotels" and establishing clear procedures for managing student phone usage.

"He stepped in at a critical time and has made a lasting positive impact on our students, staff, and the entire school community," said superintendent, Dr. Hilda Maldonado. "While we will miss him dearly, we wish him all the best in his retirement."

The district says the search for a new principal will begin immediately. It will be a comprehensive process, gathering input from staff, families, and students.



