CSU Board of Trustees agrees to merge Cal Maritime Academy with Cal Poly SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – California State Universities' (CSU) smallest branch, Cal Maritime Academy, is integrating with one of its largest, Cal Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Cal Maritime is the only degree-granting maritime academy on the west coast, offering both bachelor's and master's degrees. Its waterfront campus in Vallejo, Calif. was the perfect location for its programs specializing in maritime studies and technologies, but its dwelling enrollment rates and financial circumstances left them with little options.

Over the last seven years Cal Maritime enrollment numbers have declined by 31%, the school reported a headcount of only 761 students in the 2023-2024 school year. Cal Poly SLO on the other hand, had a reported student body of 22,279 in the same school year.

In a July 2024 Joint Committee meeting, it was determined that Cal Maritime would not be able to function as an independent institution and was unlikely to generate enough revenue, despite having a $55 million budget.

The integration of the two universities was initially introduced to the CSU Board of Trustees back in that July 2024 meeting, then again in September. It was introduced as a long-time solution to Cal Maritime's short comings.

"Of course, the imperative remains and, in fact, has become increasingly urgent as Cal Maritime’s operational and financial circumstances steadily worsen; there continues to be a dire, binary choice: integrate the two institutions or initiate immediate steps for the closure of the Maritime Academy."

The solution was at the same time presented as an opportunity to grow the critical license-track programs that are vital to the maritime industry/economy. By merging the schools, current and aspiring students will continue to have access to maritime training and educational resources.

The board has assigned 23 workgroups (FIT Teams) organized under specific work areas to tackle the complexities and questions that will inevitably come up with the merge. Several groups are looking at Student Leadership Engagement – how Associated Student Inc. (ASI) student fees will be collected and distributed across campuses, and how ASI will ultimately be governed – and Faculty Leadership Engagement – four faculty members from each university (8 in total) were invited to discuss integration of courses and course content.

"As the subject matter experts in these areas, the seven FIT teams will carefully develop, sequence and map the implementation plan in their areas of specialty. And as they advance their work and gather additional details and necessary information, these teams... will make recommendations for accountability measures..."

The joint committee, the full board, and other CSU stakeholders will be updated regarding progress of these accountability measures along with regular reports at its May 2025 meeting.

Beginning July 1, 2025, the two universities with operated as one: Cal Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.

Cal Maritime's 92-acre campus will be renamed as Cal Poly, Solano Campus, housing the Cal Poly Maritime Academy. Beginning at the start of the 2026-2027, all students will be enrolled as Cal Poly students.

