Skip to Content
Education

CSUCI celebrates “Once a Dolphin, Always a Dolphin” themed homecoming

Contributed by CSUCI
By
New
Published 10:41 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif.-California State University, Channel Islands held it first homecoming celebration.

The week long event included an Ozomatli concert.

CSUCI students and alumni had a chance to go sailing on boats from the Channel Islands Boating Center, where many students work.

They also enjoyed a food trucks, a street fair, a car show, a pep rally, a movie night and a comedy night.

The campus ,that opened 22 years ago, now has 27 thousand alumni and is looking to grow with new students and transfers.

"I came to CSUCI for the robots, it feels like full circle that I came to homecoming for the robots, said Maddy Henderson.

Joey Castellon and Matthew Torrosian said they enjoyed the food trucks and celebrating after midterms.

The first year students are studying information technology.

"Once a Dolphin, Always a Dolphin" was the homecoming week slogan.

For information about going to or transfering to CSUCI visit https://www.csuci.edu

Article Topic Follows: Education

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content