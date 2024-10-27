CSUCI celebrates “Once a Dolphin, Always a Dolphin” themed homecoming

CAMARILLO, Calif.-California State University, Channel Islands held it first homecoming celebration.

The week long event included an Ozomatli concert.

CSUCI students and alumni had a chance to go sailing on boats from the Channel Islands Boating Center, where many students work.

They also enjoyed a food trucks, a street fair, a car show, a pep rally, a movie night and a comedy night.

The campus ,that opened 22 years ago, now has 27 thousand alumni and is looking to grow with new students and transfers.

"I came to CSUCI for the robots, it feels like full circle that I came to homecoming for the robots, said Maddy Henderson.

Joey Castellon and Matthew Torrosian said they enjoyed the food trucks and celebrating after midterms.

The first year students are studying information technology.

"Once a Dolphin, Always a Dolphin" was the homecoming week slogan.

For information about going to or transfering to CSUCI visit https://www.csuci.edu