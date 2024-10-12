Community Emergency Response Team training offered to teens

GOLETA, Calif.-Foodbank of Santa Barbara County's first teen CERT class graduated.

CERT stands for Community Emergency Response Team.

Anthony Rodriguez said 10 teens from Dos Pueblos High School took part in two weeks of training on their school campus.

Foodbank hosted a graduation ceremony for them on Saturday in Goleta.

The students now know how to treat injuries with splints and how to deal with other medical emergencies.

They also learned how to use fire extinguishers to fight fires before firefighters arrive.

