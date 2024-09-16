Recent school threats raise concerns about safety

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.-School shootings in other states appear to be impacting local schools.

On Monday, officers investigated a threat at Orcutt Junior High School.

Last Thursday, officers detained a student at San Marcos High after a gun threat led to a temporary lockdown.

No gun was found.

Schools up and down the coast have already been dealing with threats in the new school year.

Some threats comes from posting platforms and have similar wording and images.

While many of the actions being taken are considered confidential, Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick said they can lead to important conversations between parents, guardians and students.

"So, when we have an incident or active attacker event anywhere in the nation, or really anywhere in the world, we do see an increase in reports to local law enforcement, that could either be because of heightened awareness, or it could also be copycat type behavior," said Zick .

She urges students who see something to say something and parents to be aware.

"Keep an eye on the kids on their internet activity and safety and make sure they are aware of what behaviors are not acceptable and also what to look out for, for their friends.," said Zick.

The Sheriff's Office released the following list of warnings signs:

Increasingly erratic, unsafe, or aggressive behaviors.

Hostile behavior based on claims of injustice or perceived wrongdoing.

Drug and alcohol abuse.

Claims of marginalization or distancing from friends.

Changes in performance at school.

Sudden and dramatic changes in home life or in personality.

Observable grievances and making statements of retribution.

Drastic changes in attitude toward others.

The Sheriff’s Office works with other schools districts and other law enforcement agencies.

Parents, guardians and students also play a role in keeping campuses safe.

Your News Channel will have more news viewers can use regarding school safety tonight on the news.