Hancock College registration for fall semester showing a continuing post-pandemic increase in enrollment

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Registration for the upcoming fall semester at Allan Hancock College is continuing over the next few weeks with school officials encouraging students who are interested in taking classes now is the time to complete enrollment.

"Our fall classes start August 19th and enrollment is still open," said Chris McGuinness, Allan Hancock College Public Affairs and Communications Analyst. "Registration is is continuing, pretty much through the start of classes, so whenever students can get down here, or get online and start registering for classes, we really encourage you to do that as soon as possible. All of our staff are here and ready to help. We've got lots of resources and lots of help."

To help students who are in need of assistance registering for class, Hancock College has provided a series of "Bulldog Express" workshops the past several weeks.

"The last of those Bulldog Express events are actually going to be on July 30th," said McGuinness. "Bulldog Express are events that we've been running, for the last couple months. These are where students can come in, they can get help with their (Hancock) Promise steps. They can get help registering, they can get help applying for financial aid, get campus tours even, and, kind of get any questions they have answered."

The fall semester represents the start of "Hancock Promise 2," which will provide 2023 graduates or adult school students within the Hancock Joint Community College District to receive a second year of free tuition.

Since it was first established in 2018, the Hancock Promise provide free tuition for local graduates for one year. Earlier this year, the school announced the program is being doubled in length of time from one to two years.

"We're really excited that the Promise has been expanded to two years," said McGuinness. "If you're a recent high school graduate from within the college's district, you can get your two years, here at Hancock, tuition and fee free, and again, we can help you with those enrollment steps and give you more information that's available both online and in person."

As registration continues on, McGuiness also pointed out that statistics are indicating enrollment is continuing an upward trend in the post-pandemic era.

"According to the preliminary numbers we have, this summer's enrollment was actually above, what we saw in 2019, a prior to the pandemic," said McGuinness. "This fall's enrollment so far, which, again is ongoing, is above last year's but still under those 2019 numbers, but again, it continues to grow, and we're really encouraging students to take the opportunity to come here to Hancock and achieve their educational goals. whether they want to get a degree, whether they want to transfer to a four-year school, whether they're just looking to get a certificate, or get out there in the workforce and improve their skills or learning workforce skills, kind of whatever their goals are."

To register for fall semester or for more information about Allan Hancock College, click here for the school's registration site.