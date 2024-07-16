Student representative reacts to new contract in Santa Barbara Unified

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara teachers association formally agreed to a new contract this past week with the Santa Barbara unified school district.

It is quite on school grounds during the summer months, but there has been a lot going on behind the scenes.

About 92 percent of voting members of the Santa Barbara Teachers Associaton approved a new 3-year contract.

Board members will officially take up the issue at their meeting today.

Teachers are slated to get a 10 percent salary increase in the new school year, and a 5 percent increase the following year.

They will iron out a third year increase at a later date.

The amount will depent on property tax revenues and whether it is better than projected.

This agreement follows a year of demonstrations and negotiations.

During an impasse a third-party mediator was called in and that helps bring the opposing sides together after graduations.

The newly appointed Santa Barbara Unified School District Student Board Member Erick Gonzalez said students will be happy the differences are settled.

"I'm glad that our teachers are in a more satisfied position," said Gonzalez,"There was a student walkout for many of campuses earlier last year and I am glad that the student connection to the teachers is always supportive."

Gonzales goes to Santa Barbara High School.

