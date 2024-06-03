Hueneme High School raises flag in honor of Pride Month

OXNARD, Calif.-A local high school is flying a Pride flag in honor of Pride Month.

Members of the Navy Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (NJROTC) helped members of the Gender Sexuality Alliance (GSA) raise the flag at Hueneme High School off Bard Rd. in Oxnard on Monday morning.

It is flying below the flag of the United State of American and the California state flag.

This is the second year in a row the school in the Oxnard Union High School District has flown a Pride flag in June.

GSA Members in attendance said they want everyone to feel welcome.

“For me personally I think it is a big accomplishment because throughout my high school years it is a really big deal for me as part of the community," said HHS Junior Mandy Lopez, Being able to see the flag and include everyone in this is a really nice experience."

“It speaks for a lot of students that feel that they don’t have a voice," said HHS Junior Isabella Morales," Be yourself, don't be scared to voice your opinions and fight for other people."

Principal Brenda Bravo said it is about more than the flag.

“We are hoping that not just having a flag, but having a Gender Sexuality Alliance on campus is an opportunity for students to feel heard, to feel valued, and to be a part of something,” said Bravo.

The flag will also be waiving during graduation on Wednesday.