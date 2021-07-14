SBCC names interim president, superintendent

Education

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara City College Board of Trustees appointed an interim president and superintendent Wednesday.

Helen Benjamin is a familiar face at SBCC. She previously came out of retirement and served as SBCC's interim president in 2019.

She'll be doing the same once again this time around.

Benjamin was chancellor of the Contra Costa Community College District from 2005 until 2016.

Earlier this week, the college announced Utpal Goswami resigned from his position as superintendent and president.