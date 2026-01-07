Buzzard’s Preliminary Hearing Set, Sheriff’s Gag Order Maintained

LOMPOC, Calif. (KEYT) - The Lompoc Division of Santa Barbara Superior Court was packed to standing room only Wednesday morning.

Many of the seats were filled with family members of the late 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, reporters and media representatives, as well as spectators from the Vandenberg Village neighborhood where she lived with her mother Ashlee.

40-year-old Ashlee Buzzard is accused of killing her daughter Melodee in October by shooting her in the head and leaving her body on a remote Utah roadside.

Many of the spectators expressed hopes that this would be a fast trial, but Buzzard agreed to waive the right to a speedy preliminary hearing during her arraignment last month.

Judge Stephen Dunkle has maintained the gag order against Santa Barbara County Sheriffs moved by public defender Adrian Galvan and approved by Judge McGregor at the arraignment.

While it appeared unclear if Adrian Galvan is still representing her, Buzzard’s preliminary hearing has been set for January 21st.

Melodee’s paternal grandmother Lilly Denes, who works with your News Channel, says Melodee’s entire family — including Ashlee’s mother — is hurting.

Denes says if anyone does feel inclined to donate to the family, to please make sure they're donating to the GoFundMe created by DeeDee Moreno.

They are eager to lay Melodee to rest, and they hope the trial doesn’t take too long so they can see closure and justice.

