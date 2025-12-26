Ashlee Buzzard Pleads Not Guilty, Sheriffs Issued Gag Order

SANTA MARIA, Calif. (KEYT) - Ashlee Buzzard was arraigned in Department 9 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria today.

With Public Defender Adrian Galvan representing her, Ashlee entered a plea of not guilty and a denial of any additional allegations, causing a stir among the audience.

Galvan also made a motion for a gag order against Santa Barbara County Sheriffs, advising them not to release any evidence or materials not in the public record.

Judge John F. McGregor signed the motions, and set Ashlee’s trial date for January 7th.

Melodee’s paternal grandmother Lilly Denes, who works with your news channel, says she’s most certainly upset, but will patiently await court proceedings to see how the case progresses.

Denes is also advising the public not to give any money to any GoFundMes which are fake, as the Meza family is not asking for financial assistance.

Members of Ashlee’s Vandenberg Village neighborhood say the not guilty plea and some of the special treatment Ashlee is receiving confuses and upsets them, but the community is nonetheless breathing a sigh of relief that Ashlee is behind bars.

