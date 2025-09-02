Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office Seeking Witnesses in Isla Vista Sexual Assault Case

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office is asking witnesses to come forward in a sexual assault case that happened over the weekend.

On August 30th around 9:30am, officers received a report of a sexual assault that occurred in the 6500 block of Trigo Road in Isla Vista. A female victim was found to have suffered an hours-long physical and sexual assault by 22-year-old Damian Silverio of Isla Vista in the early morning hours that same day.

Investigators believe there are witnesses to the crime who have yet to come forward, as at one point the victim managed to escape to a common area before being forced back inside the apartment.

Investigators say the victim and Silverio are known to each other.

Anyone who witnessed an altercation in in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 30, 2025, in the 6500 block of Trigo Road is strongly encouraged to contact Detective Ellis at (805) 681-4150. If you would like to be anonymous, you can submit information online at: sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip or by calling (805) 681-4171.

Survivors of sexual assault can always find resources through the Sheriff's community partner, Standing Together to End Sexual Assault (STESA). Services offered by STESA include a confidential 24-Hour hotline, legal and medical advocacy and accompaniment, and counseling. You can reach a STESA advocate at any time by calling (805) 564-3696.

