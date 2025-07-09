Fillmore Woman Arrested after Fatal Car Collision, Son and Oxnard Woman Killed

FILLMORE, Calif. - A Fillmore woman was arrested for her role in a double fatal traffic collision that killed both her young son and an Oxnard woman.

On July 2nd, Fillmore deputies reported to the scene of 1305 Ventura Street where a injury traffic collision had occurred around 8:45pm. Upon arrival, it was determined that two vehicles collided with one another head-on in the westbound lanes of Ventura Street.

Deputies found that Myryam Castillo of Fillmore had driven her car across the two-way center turn lane of Ventura Street, traveling in the opposite direction of traffic. Castillo's vehicle fatally struck Maria DonDiego's vehicle, killing the Oxnard woman and Castillo's five-year-old son.

Two other children were also seriously injured in the collision and treated at local hospitals.

During their investigation, Camarillo Traffic Investigators obtained evidence that Castillo had consumed alcohol prior to getting behind the wheel.

On Tuesday, July 8th, the 28-year-old was arrested for two counts of Gross Vehicular Manslaughter While Intoxicated. She was booked at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility, but was later released after posting $100,000 bail.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information about the incident is encouraged to contact Deputy Bradley Bordon at (805)-388-5146 or bradley.bordon@ventura.org.

