Assault suspect arrested after barricade incident in Santa Maria Monday afternoon

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Santa Maria Police Department officers arrested a man following an incident Sunday at 10:46 p.m. when he assaulted a family member among other crimes.

Alexis Perez-Alcantar, a 22-year-old man from Santa Maria, flashed a knife, committed assault against a family member, flashed a gun and caused property damage via vandalism before leaving a home at the 1700 block of S. Depot Street, according to the SMPD.

SMPD officers initially couldn't find the Perez-Alcantar and a warrant was issued for the following charges:

attempted murder

assault with a deadly weapon

criminal threats

felony assault

felony vandalism

SMPD officers later found Perez-Alcantar at the 700 block of East El Camino Street where they then surrounded the location and called people out of the home at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

A standoff then took place for over two and a half hours before Perez-Alcantar voluntarily left the garage he barricaded himself in, detailed the SMPD.

Perez-Alcantar was then taken into custody and complied with officers before a booking into the Santa Barbara County Jail where he is currently held with $1 million bail, according to the SMPD.