Lompoc Police arrest two men after a short Foot Chase

LOMPOC, Calif. – Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a short foot pursuit with Lompoc Police.

At approximately 4:30pm on Tuesday, two officers were patrolling the area of an alley between the 700 block of North F and G Street. Lompoc Police Department mentioned that this is an area where gang members tend to congregate.

While patrolling, the officers spotted 18-year-old Vincent Lopez, and 21-year-old Cruz Lopez making efforts to conceal themselves. Officers attempted to contact the two – amongst several others – but they all dispersed in different directions.

Cruz Lopez was stopped and detained while the younger of the two suspects, Vincent Lopez, ran from officers - leading them on a brief foot pursuit.

While running, Vincent dropped a loaded firearm and extended magazine. Vincent stopped to grab the gun, where he was then captured by officers. The firearm's serial number had been filed off.

A Loaded Firearm and extended Magazine had fallen from Vincent's person

Vincent and Cruz Lopez were taken into custody for the following charges:

Vincent Lopez (18):



32310 PC – Possession of High-Capacity Magazine

25850(a)(6) PC - Possession of Loaded Firearm, Not the Owner

23900 PC – Alter/Remove/Etc Identification Marks on Firearm

148(a)(1) PC – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer Cruz Lopez (21):



148(a)(1) PC – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer

You can contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.