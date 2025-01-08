Lompoc Police arrest two men after a short Foot Chase
LOMPOC, Calif. – Two men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after a short foot pursuit with Lompoc Police.
At approximately 4:30pm on Tuesday, two officers were patrolling the area of an alley between the 700 block of North F and G Street. Lompoc Police Department mentioned that this is an area where gang members tend to congregate.
While patrolling, the officers spotted 18-year-old Vincent Lopez, and 21-year-old Cruz Lopez making efforts to conceal themselves. Officers attempted to contact the two – amongst several others – but they all dispersed in different directions.
Cruz Lopez was stopped and detained while the younger of the two suspects, Vincent Lopez, ran from officers - leading them on a brief foot pursuit.
While running, Vincent dropped a loaded firearm and extended magazine. Vincent stopped to grab the gun, where he was then captured by officers. The firearm's serial number had been filed off.
Vincent and Cruz Lopez were taken into custody for the following charges:
|Vincent Lopez (18):
32310 PC – Possession of High-Capacity Magazine
25850(a)(6) PC - Possession of Loaded Firearm, Not the Owner
23900 PC – Alter/Remove/Etc Identification Marks on Firearm
148(a)(1) PC – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer
|Cruz Lopez (21):
148(a)(1) PC – Resist/Obstruct/Delay Peace Officer
You can contact the Lompoc Police Department at (805) 736-2341.