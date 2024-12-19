Oregon woman arrested and charged in connection with fatal July hit and run at S. Higuera and Fontana

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Vanessa Rose Noblitt, 44, of Bend, Oregon has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the vehicular hit and run of two bicyclists from Avila Beach in July of 2024.

Around noon on July 23, 2024, officers were dispatched to the intersection of South Higuera and Fontana for what was originally a call of an injured bicyclist in the area stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department Thursday.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, it was later determined that two bicyclists had been hit by an unknown vehicle that had fled the scene before the arrival of first responders.

One of the bicyclists, 87-year-old Saul Goldberg, was transported to a local hospital but later died from his injuries on July 31 shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The other bicyclist, 74-year-old Martin Suits, sustained moderate injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment added the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Minutes after the collision at South Higuera and Fontana, another collision happened at a mobile home park in the 3800 block of South Higuera noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

At the second collision, 44-year-old Vanessa Noblitt of Bend, Oregon had hit a parked car and then was arrested for driving under the influence (DUI) and hit and run with damage to property explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, Noblitt had a blood alcohol content four times the legal limit at the scene of the second collision.

Detectives investigating both collisions obtained evidence that Noblitt and her vehicle were involved in both crashes and a search warrant was executed at her home in Oregon on Aug. 6, 2024, detailed the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

During the search, several items of evidence were recovered and Noblitt's vehicle was seized for forensic processing explained the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

On Dec. 9, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office filed the following charges against Noblitt and a warrant for her arrest was issued on Dec. 11.

PC 191.5(b)-Felony Vehicular Manslaughter

VC 23153(a)(b)-Felony DUI Causing Injury

VC 23578-Felony DUI with a Blood Alcohol Level 0.15 Percent or Higher {Two Counts}

VC 12022.7(a)-Felony Inflict Great Bodily Injury {Two Counts}

VC 20002(a)-Misdemeanor Hit and Run with Property Damage

Noblitt was arrested by the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office on Dec. 18, and is currently in custody in Oregon awaiting extradition to San Luis Obispo County stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Once booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail, Noblitt's bail will be set at $160,000 shared the San Luis Obispo Police Department.