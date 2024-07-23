Police turn to public for help identifying vehicle involved in hit-and-run Tuesday in SLO

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – On Tuesday, two bicyclists were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene and the police are turning to the public for help.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the two bicyclists were riding southbound on S. Higuera near the cemetery around noon when a white vehicle (shown above) hit and injured both riders.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call San Luis Obispo Police Officer Walsh at 805-594-8052 and use case #240723046.