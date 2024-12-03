CDCR searches for Escaped Prisoner who fled custody in Delano

DELANO, Calif. – At about 10:45am Monday morning, 34-year-old Cesar Moises Hernandez escaped custody and is currently at large.

KGET reported that Hernandez was set to make a court appearance at a Delano courthouse, but 'evaded staff custody' by fleeing from a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) transportation van, jumped a fence, and ran down Jefferson Street.

The escapee is currently serving a 25-year sentence for a first-degree murder charge out of Los Angeles county. He was convicted back in 2019, and sent to North Kern State Prison.

Hernandez's scheduled court appearance was set after he pleaded no contest to manufacturing a weapon and possession of alcohol or drugs while in prison — a potential third “strike” that would keep would make him eligible for a life sentence.

According to a press release from the CDCR, agents from Special Services Unit and Investigative Services Units from North Kern, Kern Valley and Wasco state prisons have responded. California Highway Patrol, Delano and McFarland police departments are also assisting. CDCR has established an incident command post and is coordinating search efforts.

Hernandez is described as: 5 feet, 5 inches tall

about 160 pounds

brown eyes and black eyes.

He fled wearing his orange inmate jumpsuit.

Hernandez is considered dangerous – officials advise the community to be safe and aware of their surroundings.

Anyone who sees Hernandez or has knowledge of his whereabouts should immediately call 911, or contact Lt. Anthony Sotello at (661) 721-6300 extension 5506.