Three men arrested in marijuana delivery operation

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Thousand Oaks Police Department arrested three men for operating a marijuana delivery operation without a permit on Nov. 20.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, three delivery drivers violated the protocol from three Woodland Hills businesses:

The Vault, 22815 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

Atrium, 5441 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills

Elevate, 20010 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

Similar crimes can be reported to the VCSO via phone with options to remain anonymous.