Three men arrested in marijuana delivery operation
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Thousand Oaks Police Department arrested three men for operating a marijuana delivery operation without a permit on Nov. 20.
According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, three delivery drivers violated the protocol from three Woodland Hills businesses:
- The Vault, 22815 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
- Atrium, 5441 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills
- Elevate, 20010 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
Similar crimes can be reported to the VCSO via phone with options to remain anonymous.