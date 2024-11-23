Skip to Content
Three men arrested in marijuana delivery operation

today at 5:45 pm
Published 5:57 pm

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The Thousand Oaks Police Department arrested three men for operating a marijuana delivery operation without a permit on Nov. 20.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, three delivery drivers violated the protocol from three Woodland Hills businesses:

  • The Vault, 22815 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills
  • Atrium, 5441 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Woodland Hills
  • Elevate, 20010 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills

Similar crimes can be reported to the VCSO via phone with options to remain anonymous.

