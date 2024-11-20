Juan Sanchezflores sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the 2019 sexual assault of a teen

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – On Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow announced that Juan Sanchezflores was sentenced to 25 years to life after his conviction of rape by force or violence and inflicting great bodily injury on the 16-year-old survivor.

Sanchezflores, 44, of Santa Maria will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life added the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office in a press release Wednesday.

"Predators are not welcome here. Any person who commits a violent crime such as this will be vigorously prosecuted by this office," said San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow. "My heart goes out to this survivor, and I am grateful for her courage to seek assistance from the criminal and victim justice system. I hope that this case serves to encourage all other survivors to report knowing that they will be heard and advocated for in San Luis Obispo County."

The sentence's length was a result of Sanchezflores's guilty plea to his charged counts and the great bodily injury enhancement to his sentence was imposed because the teen became pregnant after the assault explained the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.

In May of 2019, Sanchezflores assaulted the sixteen-year-old at a rural property near Lopez Lake and the survivor was only referred to as "Confidential Victim" in court documents shared the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office.