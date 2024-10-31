Two Los Angeles County men sentenced to two years in prison for June robbery of elderly couple at Oaks Mall

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. – On Thursday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that two men, Corey Thomas of Los Angeles and Jonathan Requejo of Inglewood were each sentenced to two years in state prison for a June robbery of an elderly couple at the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks.

Both men pled guilty to their respective charges, detailed below, on Sep. 10 and were sentenced for their crimes on Oct. 29 shared the Ventura County District Attorney's Office in a press release Thursday.

On June 27, 2024, Thomas and Requejo with three juveniles from Los Angeles County traveled to the Oaks Mall in Thousand Oaks stated the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Surveillance video showed the group attacking two elderly customers inside of a Macy's detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the group stole a Rolex watch from the elderly man and a purse and a cell phone from the elderly woman and both people had "significant physical injuries from the attack".

Law enforcement identified the vehicle involved with the group and attempted a traffic stop after the robbery, but the vehicle fled and a high-speed chase on southbound Highway 101 explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

During the chase, one of the people inside of the vehicle threw a loaded firearm out of the front passenger window which was recovered later by law enforcement detailed the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

Eventually, the vehicle stopped and three of the four occupants fled the scene on foot, but all four were taken into custody explained the Ventura County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Ventura County District Attorney's Office, the stolen property was recovered and both Thomas and Requejo were later identified as documented members of the Crips street gang by Los Angeles County law enforcement.

"Every citizen in Ventura County deserves the right to be safe and secure while going about their day," said Deputy District Attorney Hayley Moyer who prosecuted the case. "While we cannot reverse the irreparable harm done to these victims, we hope the sentences today sends a message that we will prosecute those responsible for violent crimes to the fullest extent."

Corey Thomas of Los Angeles was convicted of the following charges and special allegations:

Criminal Charges: PC 211-Second Degree Robbery {two counts}

PC 368(b)-Elder Abuse {two counts}

PC 368(d)-Theft from and Elder {two counts}

PC 25880(c)(6)-Carrying a Loaded Firearm in a Vehicle/Not Registered Owner

PC 2800.2-Evading Law Enforcement Special Allegations: CRC 4.421(c)-Other Statutory Factors, Age of the Victims PC 368(b)(2)(B)-Great Bodily Injury to an Elder Over the Age of 70 CRC 4.421(a)(1)-Crime Involved Great Violence or Threat of Violence CRC 4.421(a)(3)-Victim was Vulnerable

Jonathan Requejo of Inglewood was convicted of the following charges and special allegations: