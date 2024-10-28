Search is on for missing wallet

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The search is on for a wallet dropped at a local bar.

It's a designer wallet and that Kiernan Turnbaugh said he had just received from his girlfriend on his birthday last Thursday.

He didn't realize he had dropped it before midnight inside Sharkeez on State Street in Santa Barbara.

The next day he saw surveillance video that shows his friend picking it up and handing it to another man at the bar who made it seem like he had lost it.

That man can be seen walking out of the bar a little while later.

Turnbaugh said his friend didn't know it was his wallet until he made a post about it online.

"I posted I lost my wallet and he DM'd me and said 'Oh, I gave your wallet to this random guy who said it was his.'"

Turnbaugh said he just wants the sentimental wallet back and doesn't care about what it contained.

He has filed a police report, but hopes it will be returned to the bar without anyone being blamed.