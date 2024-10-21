Local attorney says Catholic Church’s $880 million settlement just”scratches the surface”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-More than 1350 child sexual abuse survivors will receive part of 880 million dollars settlement with the Archdiocese of Los Angeles thanks to a California law that opened 3-year window for lawsuits exceeding the usual statute of limitations.

Lawyer Tim Hale, who is know for his work on behalf of sexual abuse survivors, said this is not the end of these cases.

"We are just scratching the surface, unfortunately even though this sounds like an incredible number of victims the terrifying thing is that there are so many more who have not been able to come forward and speak their truth and talk about what happened," said Hale, " and the people who did come forward deserve an incredible amount of credit, but the reality is there are many many more remaining silent unfortunately"

Some of the abuse dates back to the 1940s.

"There have been cases involving clergy abuse in Santa Barbara County pretty much at every parish and church in the county from Santa Maria all the way out to Carpinteria, in fact in this current settlement one of our most recent survivors clients is from the church in Carpinteria," said Hale.

Hale believes the case will also help prevent future abuse and empower more survivors to come forward.

"There is a non-monetary component to this settlement as with this Franciscan friar set in 2007 this settlement is going to involve the release of more perpetrator files that have not seen the light of day," said Hale, " So, there is a lot great important public information coming out of this settlement hoping to make people aware of who poses a risk not only in terms of predation and perpetrating but also uncovering and concealing these crimes."

Parents and guardians will be able to read about it.

"I think the great take away form this is the fact that there is more information that will made public through the publication of these files that will help educate the public and take people aware make child care custodians who is a risk to their children and it will make children safer by doing."

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles has hired a victims assistance coordinator named Dr. Heather Banis who wants to help survivors heal.

"We want to understand what your needs are. We hope that the settlements fills a peice of that."

The Archbishop apoligized in letter.

Payments from church reserves and investments and loans will begin next year.

Your News Channel will have more reaction from attorney Tim Hale tonight on the news.