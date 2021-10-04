Man arrested for DUI after Jeep crashes into police vehicle in Ventura

Crime

VENTURA, Calif. - An Irvine man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing into the rear end of a police vehicle in Ventura Monday evening.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. on Highway 101 south of Seaward Avenue.

California Highway Patrol officers said the 35-year-old Irvine man was driving a 2021 Jeep Wrangler southbound on the 101 in the right shoulder passing slower commute traffic.

At the same time, a CHP officer was driving a marked police vehicle southbound on the 101 in the #3 lane.

The officer said he saw the Jeep approaching from behind and turned on his overhead emergency lights to warn the driver.

The Irvine man then reportedly swerved his Jeep to the left, striking the rear of the police vehicle.

The Jeep ended up rolling over and debris from the crash struck a third vehicle.

CHP said the officer sustained minor injuries and was transported by other officers to a medical facility for treatment.

Officers suspected the Irvine man was driving under the influence and he was arrested at the scene.

The #1 and #2 lanes of the freeway were blocked for a couple of hours while the incident was investigated.

The Irvine man was booked at the Ventura County Jail for driving under the influence.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information, you can contact the Ventura Area CHP 805-662-2640.