Key witness expected to once again take stand as Flores preliminary hearing continues

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The sixth week of the Paul Flores preliminary hearing wrapped up Thursday afternoon.

Thursday's trial of the Paul Flores preliminary hearing began with the continued questioning of a forensic specialist who studied the dirt near Flores' home and is expected to finish with the testimony of key witness Jennifer Hudson.

Paul Flores is accused of killing Kristin Smart, who disappeared from Cal Poly 25 years ago after an off-campus party. His father, Ruben Flores, is accused of helping his son conceal her body. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

Thursday's court started around 9:30 a.m. with SLO County Sheriff's forensic specialist Shelby Liddell taking the stand.

Liddell previously testified on Sept. 2 and resumed her testimony with defense attorney Robert Sanger.

Sanger spent more than an hour asking Liddell about the March 15 and March 16 search of Ruben Flores' home in Arroyo Grande. He specifically focused in on the stain investigators found in the dirt at the home, about 2.5 feet down in an area known as Grid 1 right under the deck.

Sanger asked Liddell if someone had been buried in that hole and then removed, wouldn't it prevent the detailed staining that was visible in a photo displayed on a projector, which showed a ring in the dirt.

Liddell responded by saying a body could have been buried above the hole, which was located on an incline, and fluid could have flowed downhill causing the stain in the dirt.

Forensic Serologist Angela Butler took the stand on Wednesday to describe the process of testing the soil for human blood and DNA.

Morning recess then commenced, but later Jennifer Hudson is expected to share her testimony.

Hudson has turned into a key and central witness in this case. She testified last month that Paul Flores had told her in the summer of 1996 that he had buried Kristin Smart under a skateboard ramp in Huasna.

Hudson is also at the center of a couple of defense allegations.

Sanger accused lead Sheriff's investigator Clint Cole of inappropriate communications with Hudson, giving her sensitive information about the case.

Sanger had also accused Orcutt podcaster Chris Lambert of providing Hudson with information about the case, supplied to him by the sheriff's office, to manipulate and interfere with her testimony.

However, on Wednesday, the judge ruled that Lambert would not have to testify in the preliminary hearing.

The preliminary hearing was originally expected to last at least three weeks but has gone long due to multiple delays. When the hearing finally concludes, the judge will rule if there is enough evidence for the case to go to trial.

