Oxnard man pleads guilty in fatal stabbing

VENTURA, Calif. - An Oxnard man accused of stabbing and killing a man last October has pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter.

The Ventura County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Cody Washington, 44, of Oxnard pleaded guilty in the deadly stabbing of Corey Smith.

Washington stabbed and killed Smith on Oct. 24, 2020. Both men were outside of JK Smoke Shop in Oxnard when Smith became agitated and punched Washington in a seemingly unprovoked attack. Washington responded by stabbing Smith in the chest.

Oxnard police responded and found Smith unconscious and bleeding profusely. He was transported to the hospital and later declared deceased.

Washington was detained at the scene and arrested and later charged with voluntary manslaughter.

On Wednesday, Washington pleaded guilty in Smith's death.

He is due in court on April 27 to receive his sentence. According to the DA's office, Washington is expected to be sentenced to four years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.