Oxnard resident charged for fatally stabbing man in chest

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Ventura County's District Attorney Gregory D. Totten announced that resident Cody Washington was charged with voluntary manslaughter for the stabbing death of an Oxnard man on Saturday.

Police responded to reports of a fight in progress at the JK Smoke Shop on Saviers Road around 10:37 a.m. Saturday.

After arriving at the scene, officers found a man unconscious and bleeding profusely from a stab wound to the chest. The victim was immediately taken to the Ventura County Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

43-year-old Washington was detained at the scene and taken to the Oxnard Police Department where he was ultimately arrested on murder charges.

Washington appeared in court for arraignment and pled not guilty to the charges. The complaint charges one count of voluntary manslaughter with a special allegation that Washington used a knife during the commission of the crime.

The case is set for an early disposition conference on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 12 of the Ventura Superior Court. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9 at 8:15 a.m. in Courtroom 14.

Washington is currently in custody at the Ventura County jail where his bail is set at $115,000.