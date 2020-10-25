Oxnard man arrested for murder following fatal stabbing

Crime

OXNARD, Calif. - Police reported that an Oxnard man has been arrested for murder following a stabbing that left one man dead Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a call regarding a fight in progress on the 3700 block of Saviers Road around 10:37 a.m. The caller said one person involved might have had a knife.

Upon arriving, police found a 25-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the chest. They said he was unconscious and unresponsive but was immediately transported to Ventura County Medical Center for treatment.

Unfortunately, the man ended up dying from his injuries at the hospital.

A 43-year-old man was quickly detained at the scene as a possible suspect in the stabbing.

The man was transported to the Oxnard Police Department where he was ultimately arrested on murder charges.

This is the seventh homicide this year in the City of Oxnard. Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance with any information regarding this incident.

Anyone with video or photographic evidence related to the crime may upload it directly to investigators online here. Uploaders may remain anonymous.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who may have heard or seen anything to contact Detective Charles Buttell at (805) 385-7688.

As a reminder, the City of Oxnard offers a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of any individuals responsible for committing homicides within the city.

Information may also be shared with the police department at (805) 385-7600 or online at www.oxnardpd.org.