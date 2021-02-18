Two Nevada residents arrested as part of Trevon Perry homicide case

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - The Paso Robles Police Department announced that two Nevada residents have been arrested Thursday in connection to the Trevon Perry homicide case.

Both individuals reportedly face charges for being an accessory to murder.

Investigators with the police department and the SLO County District Attorney's Office traveled to Lovelock, Nevada to help local agencies arrest the two suspects.

SLO County investigators were assisted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Lovelock Police Department and the Lovelock Paiute Tribal Police Department.

The two individuals arrested, a 23-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman, were booked at the Pershing County Jail and are awaiting extradition to California.

Perry was reported missing in March of 2020 and his disappearance was quickly deemed suspicious by police.

In June 2020, remains were found in a house in Riverside that are believed to be Perry's.

So far, at least seven people have been arrested and face charges in connection to the homicide.