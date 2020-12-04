Additional arrest made in Trevon Perry murder case

Crime

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Another arrest has been made in the Trevon Perry homicide case.

The Paso Robles Police Department announced Friday that Marie Holquin was arrested in San Bernardino County on an outstanding warrant for charges directly related to Perry's murder.

The warrant was issued by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office and lists charges for witness intimidation and accessory after the fact.

Holquin is the mother of Nicholas Ron, a 23-year-old man who has been charged with Perry's murder and is currently in police custody.

Holquin was transported to the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Thursday and was interviewed by Paso Robles police.

Trevon Perry, 27, was reported missing on March 16. His disappearance was quickly declared suspicious by police. The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office dispatched 15 investigators on the case who continued the search for Perry. His remains were found when detectives conducted a search at a home in Riverside.

As many as six people are facing charges for their alleged involvement in Perry's death. Nicholas Ron faces charges for murder and the additional suspects face accessory charges.