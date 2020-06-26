Remains found in Riverside believed to be missing Paso Robles man

Community

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Paso Robles Police Chief Ty Lewis held a press conference on Friday to inform the public remains have been found that they believe belong to missing person Trevon Perry.

The conference started at 3 p.m. and was held at the City Council Chamber on 1000 Spring Street.

Trevon Perry was reported missing by his family on Monday, March 16.

Over 20 investigators from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office have been actively searching for Perry and suspected foul play was involved in his disappearance.

An extensive and complicated search ensued. Police said they interviewed dozens of people and received dozens of search warrants.

Unfortunately, on June 18, investigators conducted a search at a home in Riverside. Inside, they found the remains of a human body that they now believe belongs to Trevon Perry. At this time, an autopsy has been conducted matching physical characteristics to Trevon. Investigators are still waiting for DNA test results to confirm the identity of the body.

The police department said this is still an ongoing investigation. Arrests are anticipated in the near future, however, suspects can not be named at this time.

"We are sad we were not able to bring Trevon home like we had all hoped," said Chief Lewis.

The search for Trevon extended throughout California and Nevada. The Paso Robles Police Department said they were greatly assisted by outside law enforcement agencies.

27-year-old Perry was last seen by his family leaving home with some friends. Those friends said Perry left them after a small get-together.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464. You can also text "SLOTIPS" with your message to CRIMES (274637).