Police investigate early morning shooting in Santa Maria neighborhood

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in a residential area.

Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1900 block of Vista Del Oro.

Officers searched the area and found several shell casings, indicating there was a shooting, however no suspects or victims were located.

This incident remains under investigation. There are no traffic restrictions in the area.

