Police investigate early morning shooting in Santa Maria neighborhood
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning in a residential area.
Around 2:15 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near the 1900 block of Vista Del Oro.
Officers searched the area and found several shell casings, indicating there was a shooting, however no suspects or victims were located.
This incident remains under investigation. There are no traffic restrictions in the area.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
