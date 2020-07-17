San Luis Obispo woman arrested for allegedly murdering her husband

Crime

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - A woman was arrested in San Luis Obispo for allegedly murdering her own husband Thursday night.

SLO police received multiple reports around 9:10 p.m. from residents saying they heard a single gunshot and a woman screaming on the 600 block of Chorro, near the edge of downtown San Luis Obispo, just a few blocks from the mission.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers located a 35-year-old man with a single gunshot wound. Shortly after fire personnel arrived, the man sadly died from his wound.

San Luis Obispo Police Department Investigators were then called to the scene to investigate the homicide.

After multiple follow-up interviews, investigators said they determined the wife of the victim was responsible for his death.

23-year-old Skylar Marie Marshall was arrested shortly after on murder charges. She was booked in the San Luis Obispo County Jail and is being held without bail.

Investigators believe this incident was isolated and that there is no threat to public safety.

However, the investigation is still active. Anyone with information relating to the homicide is urged to contact San Luis Obispo Investigator Evan Stradley at 805-594-8068 referencing SLOPD case #200716080.