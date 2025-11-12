Movies and TV shows casting in Los Angeles

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities’ Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you’re a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now in Los Angeles, nearby cities, and nationwide, and which roles they’re looking to fill.

‘The Billionaire Boys’

– Project type: scripted show

– Roles:

— Josh (lead, male, 25-38)

— Kaitlyn (lead, female, 18-32)

— Blake (lead, male, 22-38)

– Average hourly rate: $100

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the scripted show here

‘The Circle in the Sky’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Aya (lead, female, 21-35)

– Average hourly rate: $63

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Canopy Shyness’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Lou (lead, female, 18-35)

— James (lead, female, 18-35)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Reset’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Head Agent (supporting, male, 30-55)

— Agent #2 (day player, 30-50)

— Rebecca’s Mom (day player, female, 40-50)

– Average hourly rate: $38

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘After Six Weeks’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Natalie (lead, female, 18-25)

— Fiona (lead, female, 34-42)

– Average hourly rate: $37

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Cabin’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Loretta (lead, female, 18-50)

— Angel (lead, male, gender-nonconforming, non-binary, trans male, 22-40)

— CABIN Crew (crew)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘He Gets What He Wants’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jacob (lead, male, 25-45)

— Costumer (crew)

— Sound Mixer/Boom (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $12

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Shore Loser’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Jessica (lead, female, 18-40)

— Sandman (lead, male, 25-50)

– Average hourly rate: $31

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘First Time Free’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Ava (lead, 8-15)

— 911 Operator (voiceover, 18-100)

— Amusement Park Background Extras (background extra, 8-60)

– Average hourly rate: not available

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘The Bed’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— The Therapist (lead, 30-100)

— The Entity (lead, female, 20-60)

– Average hourly rate: $29

– Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Lowball’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Ann (supporting, female, 20-35)

— Jenna (day player, 18-30)

— Max (lead, 25-35)

– Average hourly rate: $75

– Casting locations: nationwide

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Around the Clock’

– Project type: short film

– Roles:

— Calvin Lopez (supporting, male, 22-27)

— Production Assistant (crew)

– Average hourly rate: $20

– Casting locations: Long Beach, California

– Learn more about the short film here

‘Kids On The Wall’

– Project type: feature film

– Roles:

— Summer (models, female, 16-27)

— Austin (lead, male, 16-25)

— Hannah (supporting, female, 35-45)

– Average hourly rate: $19

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the feature film here

‘Dark Files’ S01E01′

– Project type: documentary

– Roles:

— Hobbiest Historian (lead, female, male, 25-90)

– Average hourly rate: $50

– Casting locations: San Diego, California

– Learn more about the documentary here

