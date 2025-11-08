The most expensive neighborhoods in Los Angeles

1000 Words // Shutterstock

Homebuyers and sellers are navigating a slow and expensive housing market, with rising prices and stagnant demand keeping many on the sidelines. This comes amid rising economic uncertainty and growing wealth concentration. But luxury homes—multimillion-dollar estates, sleek penthouses, and one-of-a-kind custom builds—are still selling, even as most buyers pull back.

Most people can’t afford high-end homes, although they’re still fun to dream about. So, to highlight where luxury real estate is commanding the highest prices, Redfin analyzed the most expensive neighborhoods in the Los Angeles metro area—and showcased a few of the area’s standout listings (when possible).

Note: Redfin’s analysis focused on metro areas, meaning some neighborhoods fell within smaller nearby cities. Listings and data were gathered on October 15, 2025.

#1. Hill Section (Manhattan Beach, CA)

Median sale price: $9,425,000 | Median days on market: 37 days

100 N Dianthus St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

– List price: $25,000,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 9,479

– See 100 N Dianthus St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 on Redfin.com

207 S Poinsettia Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

– List price: $8,999,000

– Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.25 | Square feet: 3,741

– See 207 S Poinsettia Ave, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 on Redfin.com

624 6Th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

– List price: $6,999,999

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,447

– See 624 6Th St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 on Redfin.com

934 1St St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

– List price: $15,995,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 9 | Square feet: 6,847

– See 934 1St St, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 on Redfin.com

#2. The Riviera (Los Angeles, CA)

Median sale price: $9,400,000 | Median days on market: 49 days

1149 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

– List price: $21,900,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,781

– See 1149 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 on Redfin.com

1480 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

– List price: $21,900,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 9,239

– See 1480 Capri Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 on Redfin.com

1509 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

– List price: $17,500,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 8 | Square feet: 4,372

– See 1509 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 on Redfin.com

644 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

– List price: $12,250,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,330

– See 644 Amalfi Dr, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 on Redfin.com

#3. The Oaks (Calabasas, CA)

Median sale price: $5,952,000 | Median days on market: 80 days

25230 Prado De Las Panteras, Calabasas, CA 91302

– List price: $4,299,000

– Beds: 6 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 5,237

– See 25230 Prado De Las Panteras, Calabasas, CA 91302 on Redfin.com

25305 Prado De La Felicidad, Calabasas, CA 91302

– List price: $16,995,000

– Beds: 7 | Baths: 8.25 | Square feet: 15,745

– See 25305 Prado De La Felicidad, Calabasas, CA 91302 on Redfin.com

3801 Prado Del Trigo, Calabasas, CA 91302

– List price: $6,375,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 7 | Square feet: 5,692

– See 3801 Prado Del Trigo, Calabasas, CA 91302 on Redfin.com

4130 Prado De Los Caballos, Calabasas, CA 91302

– List price: $5,475,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 6 | Square feet: 6,255

– See 4130 Prado De Los Caballos, Calabasas, CA 91302 on Redfin.com

#4. Point Dume (Malibu, CA)

Median sale price: $5,600,000 | Median days on market: 108 days

29672 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA 90265

– List price: $2,475,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,584

– See 29672 Zuma Bay Way, Malibu, CA 90265 on Redfin.com

6756 Wandermere Rd, Malibu, CA 90265

– List price: $4,880,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,450

– See 6756 Wandermere Rd, Malibu, CA 90265 on Redfin.com

6782 Shearwater Ln, Malibu, CA 90265

– List price: $2,485,000

– Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 1,584

– See 6782 Shearwater Ln, Malibu, CA 90265 on Redfin.com

7221 Birdview Ave, Malibu, CA 90265

– List price: $15,995,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 4,409

– See 7221 Birdview Ave, Malibu, CA 90265 on Redfin.com

#5. Regent Square (Santa Monica, CA)

Median sale price: $5,500,000 | Median days on market: 19 days

2009 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403

– List price: $4,995,000

– Beds: 5 | Baths: 6.5 | Square feet: 4,400

– See 2009 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403 on Redfin.com

439 21St St, Santa Monica, CA 90402

– List price: $19,995,000

– Beds: 7 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,400

– See 439 21St St, Santa Monica, CA 90402 on Redfin.com

627 17Th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402

– List price: $19,995,000

– Beds: 7 | Baths: 7.5 | Square feet: 8,400

– See 627 17Th St, Santa Monica, CA 90402 on Redfin.com

This story was

produced by

Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and

distributed by Stacker.