Coldest Februarys in California since 1895
Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Februarys in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.
#10. February 1955
– Average temperature: 41.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 53.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 30.3°F
– Total precipitation: 1.5″
#9. February 1969
– Average temperature: 41.5°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 33.6°F
– Total precipitation: 7.33″
#8. February 1922
– Average temperature: 41.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 50.1°F
– Monthly low temperature: 32.4°F
– Total precipitation: 5.55″
#7. February 1956
– Average temperature: 40.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 51.7°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.7°F
– Total precipitation: 3.17″
#6. February 2019
– Average temperature: 40.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 32.1°F
– Total precipitation: 8.57″
#5. February 1939
– Average temperature: 40.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 50.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.8°F
– Total precipitation: 1.97″
#4. February 1911
– Average temperature: 40.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 30.7°F
– Total precipitation: 3″
#3. February 1933
– Average temperature: 39.8°F
– Monthly high temperature: 51.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 28.2°F
– Total precipitation: 0.79″
#2. February 1949
– Average temperature: 39.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.3°F
– Total precipitation: 2.76″
#1. February 1903
– Average temperature: 38.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 48.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 27.8°F
– Total precipitation: 1.71″