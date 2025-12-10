Coldest Decembers in California since 1895
Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Decembers in California since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we’ve included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.
#10. December 1911 (tie)
– Average temperature: 39.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 51°F
– Monthly low temperature: 28.8°F
– Total precipitation: 1.81″
#10. December 1909 (tie)
– Average temperature: 39.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 48°F
– Monthly low temperature: 31.8°F
– Total precipitation: 5.53″
#9. December 1967
– Average temperature: 39.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.8°F
– Total precipitation: 2.82″
#8. December 1916
– Average temperature: 39.3°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.3°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.3°F
– Total precipitation: 4.29″
#7. December 1978
– Average temperature: 39.2°F
– Monthly high temperature: 49.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29°F
– Total precipitation: 1.53″
#6. December 1972
– Average temperature: 39°F
– Monthly high temperature: 48°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.9°F
– Total precipitation: 2.97″
#5. December 1914
– Average temperature: 38.9°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.6°F
– Monthly low temperature: 30.2°F
– Total precipitation: 4″
#4. December 1971
– Average temperature: 38.7°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.4°F
– Monthly low temperature: 30.1°F
– Total precipitation: 5.01″
#3. December 1948
– Average temperature: 38.6°F
– Monthly high temperature: 47.9°F
– Monthly low temperature: 29.3°F
– Total precipitation: 3.72″
#1. December 1990 (tie)
– Average temperature: 38.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 50°F
– Monthly low temperature: 26.8°F
– Total precipitation: 0.91″
#1. December 1932 (tie)
– Average temperature: 38.4°F
– Monthly high temperature: 48.2°F
– Monthly low temperature: 28.4°F
– Total precipitation: 2.7″