Federal seasonal fire restrictions lifted elsewhere, but remain in effect for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties until the new year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – The U.S. Bureau of Land Management's Bakersfield Field Office announced the lifting of most seasonal fire restrictions for managed public lands starting Nov. 19 due to reduced wildfire risk in those areas.

Effective Tuesday, fire restrictions have been eased in Fresno, Kern, Kings, Madera, San Luis Obispo, and Tulare counties, but Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire restrictions in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties remain in effect until Jan. 1, 2025, detailed a press release from the federal agency Monday.

Campfires will be allowed on public lands with a valid campfire permit unless otherwise posted and will apply to all BLM-managed recreational areas explained the BLM.

"The public is reminded to remain cautious and practice good fire safety to help prevent wildland fires when recreating on public lands," said Bakersfield Field Manager Gabe Garcia. "Good fire-prevention safety tips include keeping vehicles off dry grass or brush; carrying a fire extinguisher, shovel and water; and getting a permit for any campfire or use of portable gas stoves. California campfire permits are required and are available online."

For the latest information on current restrictions, visit the Bureau of Land Management's interactive map.

Visitors are always encouraged to check weather conditions, especially red flag warnings and fire weather watches.

According to the BLM, tracer round ammunition and incendiary devices are not allowed on any BLM-managed public lands. More information on safe recreational shooting can be found here.

Additional information on fire restrictions inside of BLM-managed lands can be found here.