Bill to set up speed cameras along Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu needs Governor’s signature to become law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California Senate Bill 1297, which would install speed cameras along the Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area, successfully cleared the state's legislature and only awaits a Governor's signature to become law.

Senate Bill 1297 (SB 1297) would authorize the City of Malibu to set up five speed cameras and create a speed safety program like ones in effect in the cities of Los Angeles, San Jose, Oakland, Glendale, and Long Beach.

"The Legislature’s passage of SB 1297 brings us one step closer to making the Pacific Coast Highway safer for everyone," said State Senator Ben Allen, who helped to write SB 1297. "The introduction of speed cameras will play a crucial role in curbing reckless driving and protecting both residents and visitors. I am hopeful that Governor Newsom will recognize the importance of this legislation and sign it into law on behalf of drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians along this stretch of highway."

Additionally, SB 1297 would require the City of Malibu and the California Department of Transportation to use excess revenue for traffic-calming measures along a 21-mile stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway in the Malibu area.

"The approval of SB 1297 is just one more piece of the puzzle to save lives along one of the most dangerous stretches of highway in California," explained principal co-author of the SB 1297, Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin. "This legislation builds on our efforts that led to Caltrans to spend over $4 million on road safety improvements along PCH over the past year. Our work to make Malibu safer and to save lives has only just begun."

According to a press release from the City of Malibu about the bill's passage, the camera systems will be strategically placed in areas with the most speed-related incidents.

Malibu's Mayor Doug Stewart made note of the deaths of four Pepperdine students on Oct. 17, 2023, while praising the bill's passage saying, "SB 1297 represents a critical step forward in our ongoing efforts to make Malibu safer for everyone who travels along the Pacific Coast Highway. The loss of the four Pepperdine students was a devastating reminder of the dangers posed by speeding."

The driver in that incident was later charged with murder.