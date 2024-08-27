Worker’s union for UC system demand bargain due to change in protest policies

OAKLAND, Calif. – UAW 4811, a worker's union for the UC system, is demanding a bargain after limitations to both protesting and free speech at all 11 UC campuses.

UAW 4811, the union that represents more than 48,000 academic workers across the UC system, has issued a Demand to Bargain over President Drake’s recently-announced Directive on Policies Impacting Expressive Activities, a unilateral policy change that limits protest and free speech at all 11 UC campuses.

“The law is clear - UC cannot unilaterally change the terms of our employment,” said Max Green, graduate student researcher at UC Berkeley. “We are demanding that UC come to the bargaining table to negotiate this profound new limit on our ability to exercise our free speech rights within our workplace.”

Last spring, UC police stood by as violent far-right protesters attacked a peaceful encampment of students and workers protesting the killing in Gaza. An armed group of counter-protesters attacked the Palestine Solidarity encampment at UCLA, hitting protesters—including members of UAW 4811—with sticks, spraying them with bear spray, and pelting them with bottles and fireworks. Only one individual was arrested in connection with the attack, weeks later.

In contrast, the day following the attack, police in riot gear stormed the peaceful encampment, arresting over 200 students and workers and severely injuring several in the process. On August 19th, Drake issued his Directive on Policies Impacting Expressive Activities, which drastically limits even peaceful protest on campus.

”As a matter within the scope of negotiations, the University has proposed a new policy(s) that has a significant and consequential impact on the terms and conditions of employment for members of UAW bargaining units,” wrote Rafael Jaime, president of UAW 4811, in a statement to UC administrators. “As a result, the UAW is requesting to meet and confer over this policy(s), including the impact of the decisions.”

Last October, UAW 4811 became the one of the first locals to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. The UAW International was the first major international union to publicly call for a ceasefire, and has supported efforts to end the war.

