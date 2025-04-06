Skip to Content
Refuse to lose! Cal Poly rallies past UC San Diego to move to 12-0 in the Big West

Mustangs lead the Big West by 1 game over UC Irvine
Published 7:30 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Cal Poly wiped out a 6-1 deficit in the sixth inning and a 10-7 deficit in the 8th inning to beat UC San Diego 12-11 to stay perfect in the Big West Conference.

The Mustangs are now 12-0 in league which is the second best start ever in the Big West next to 18-0 by Fresno State back in 1988.

Cal Poly has won 21 of their last 24 games overall to improve to 22-8 for the season.

Eight different Mustangs had at least 1 RBI.

Mike Klan

Mike Klan is the sports director for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mike, click here.

