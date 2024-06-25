Skip to Content
Californians receiving unemployment, disability, or Paid Family Leave benefits can now use direct deposit

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Friday, the California Employment Development Department (EDD) announced that Californians receiving unemployment, disability, or Paid Family Leave benefit payments can now enroll in direct deposit.

The EDDNext effort is an attempt by the state government to improve the experience for benefit recipients and safeguard funds as Electronic Benefit Cards issued by the state are particularly vulnerable to scams and theft.

"We have been focused on improving our benefit systems as part of our ongoing effort to modernize and improve the customer experience for all Californians," explained EDD Director Nancy Farias. "Direct deposit offers our customers the safest and most convenient means of receiving the benefit payments that they need."

EDD customers must use their myEDD account to change their preferred payment option and if you need help, click here for an instructional video.

For more information about state benefit payment options, visit here.

