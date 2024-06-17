California Senate creates policy group to stabilize state’s property insurance market Friday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – On Friday, California Senate President pro-Tempore Mike McGuire announced the creation of the Senate Insurance Working Group which is tasked with finding legislative solutions to the state's fractured property insurance market.

The group is also expected to recommend options to reduce the risk associated with homes lost to wildfires and will join executive actions to stabilize California's insurance market.

The new working group includes: Co-Chairs Majority Leader Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) and Insurance Committee Chair Senator Susan Rubio (D-Baldwin Park), Senator Marie Alvarado-Gil (D-Jackson), Senator Josh Becker (D-Menlo Park), Senator Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), Senator Bill Dodd (D-Napa), Senator John Laird (D-Santa Cruz), Senator Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara), and Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego).

"California is making historic investments to reduce fire risk, make our communities more fire safe, and aggressively respond to wildfire," said Senate President pro-Tempore McGuire. "That said, despite these massive investments, and along with the solutions Governor Newsom and Commissioner Lara have implemented, more must – and can – be done to stabilize the market."