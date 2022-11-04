California District Attorneys call on state prison system to explain early release of violent criminals

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – The early release of violent state prison inmates is coming under greater scrutiny.

The California District Attorneys Association wants the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, which runs the state prison system, to explain in open forum why it's releasing violent prisoners early who haven't earned sufficient rehabilitation credits.

In some cases, early released inmates have re-offended and committed even more serious crimes, according to a recent CBS News investigation.

To qualify for early release, inmates earn credits for good behavior who also participate in prison rehabilitation programs under California proposition 57.

SB 1391 is a separate piece of legislation related to prop 57 that also frees prisoners early, specifically juveniles convicted of crimes as adults.

The CBS News investigation found the early release of state prisoners is being hidden from the public and is arbitrary.

California District Attorneys Association CEO Greg Totten, former DA for Ventura County, said the early release of state prison inmates needs to stop.

Totten said it's not prison reform and calls it an anti-transparent experiment that is gambling with public safety.