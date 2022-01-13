Remains found on Bishop Peak in SLO identified as Florida man

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) — Skeletal remains found last month on a popular mountain hiking trail in San Luis Obispo County have been identified as those of a Florida man.

San Luis Obispo police say dental records were used to identify 36-year-old Charles Leader. Police tell The Tribune that Leader last spoke to family members in October 2020, when he was homeless and living in the South Lake Tahoe area.

A hiker reported finding the remains on Dec. 10, 2021, after veering off a trail on Bishop Peak, a natural area on the edge of San Luis Obispo.